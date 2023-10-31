Menu
Nigerian Army Neutralise notorious bandits’ commander in Kebbi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 31, 2023.

Nigerian Army stationed in Malekachi operating in Sangeko forest in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has neutralised a suspected notorious bandits’ commander, nicknamed ‘Mainasara”.

Two other suspected bandits believed to be among the gang of the bandits’ kingpin , Mainasara carrying out obnoxious attacks and kidnappings on communities in the areas were also successfully neutralised by the army.

The Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, disclosed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

According to Alhaji Idris, the Director of Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman, confirmed the development to the State Government.

“As the troops were on routine patrol in Sengeko forest around 0730hrs, they suddenly engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel,” Usman stated.

“During the exchange of fire, the bandits tried to escape but were neutralised by the army and two of their bikes were also recovered and destroyed in the process before the troops withdrew back to FOB Malekachi by 1230hrs,” he averred.

Usman observed that the successes recorded by the security operatives in the state was sequel to the proactive stance of Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, Kebbi State Governor for his unrelenting support particularly the provision of crucial logistics to the security personnel operating in the State.(www.naija.naija247news.com).

