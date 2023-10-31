Nigeria Stock Market Advances Marginally, All Share Index Up by 1.45%

October 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse on Monday advanced from the previous marginal gain of 0.08% on Friday settle at 1.45%.

The All Share Index soared by 1.45% closing at 68,111.71 points against the previous close of 67,136.58 points.

Consequently, investors gained N536 billion as market capitalisation also soared to N37.421 trillion from N36.885 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 430 million units and N8.3 billion in 7,656 deals.

Market Breadth

45 stocks closed positive against 16 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a positive round up

Percentage Gainers

Northern Nigerian Flourmill led the gainers to close at N18.15 above the previous close of N16.50 which is 10.00% growth.

CHELLARAM, UACN, NAHCO and THE INITIATE among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.40% each.

Percentage Losers

MEYER led other price decliners, shedding 9.87% of its share price to close at N2.74 from the previous close of N3.04.

ABBEY BUILDING, Regency Alliance and RTBRISCOE also shed their share prices by 9.71%, 8.33% and 6.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 51 million units of its shares in 575 deals, valued at N1 billion.

CUSTODIAN traded about 33 million units of its shares in 84 deals, valued at about N242 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 32 million units of its shares in 379 deals, valued at N242 million. (www.naija247news.com).