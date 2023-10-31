Menu
Naira Crashes to N993/$1 at Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira at the Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM),  depreciated by 25.8 per cent or N203.88 against the US Dollar on Monday, October 30.

The exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar finished yesterday at N993.82/$1 compared with the preceding session’s value of N789.94/$1.

The value of the domestic currency tanked during the trading day as the supply of foreign exchange (FX) shrank, with the value of transactions going down by 66.0 per cent or $171.53 million to $88.31 million from the $259.84 million reported last Friday.

Similarly, things also worsened in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment of the forex market on Monday as it weakened by N61 to sell at N1,175/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,114/$1.

In the black market, the local currency performed badly against the American Dollar, shedding N30 to trade at N1,180/$1, in contrast to the previous trading session’s rate of N1,150/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

