Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Mr Ibu undergoes five successful surgeries

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has undergone five surgeries which were all successful.

In a recent update in a statement shared via his Instagram page, the comic actor said he had undergone five surgeries which were all successful.

He, however, stated that he is still recovering in the ICU, and is waiting to get stabilized so he can fly abroad for further advanced treatment.

Mr Ibu appreciated the general public for their donations as he added that he is counting on them for their prayers and unwavering support.

The statement partly read, “So far, Daddy has gone through 5 successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and as soon as Daddy is better he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively!

“We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment… The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ikorodu Fatal Crash Kills Three, Injures Two
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ikorodu Fatal Crash Kills Three, Injures Two

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three persons died on Tuesday, Oct...

Badagry council distributes 100 free GCE forms to students

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023. The Badagary West Council Development Area...

Man in court over alleged N2.3m visa scam

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023. A 40-year-old man, Moshood Yusuf, was...

Surety docked for alleged failure to produce suspect

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 31,2023. Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023. The Police in Lagos on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ikorodu Fatal Crash Kills Three, Injures Two

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three persons died on Tuesday, Oct...

Badagry council distributes 100 free GCE forms to students

Politics & Govt News 0
Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023. The Badagary West Council Development Area...

Man in court over alleged N2.3m visa scam

Politics & Govt News 0
Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023. A 40-year-old man, Moshood Yusuf, was...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights