Mr Ibu undergoes five successful surgeries

October 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has undergone five surgeries which were all successful.

In a recent update in a statement shared via his Instagram page, the comic actor said he had undergone five surgeries which were all successful.

He, however, stated that he is still recovering in the ICU, and is waiting to get stabilized so he can fly abroad for further advanced treatment.

Mr Ibu appreciated the general public for their donations as he added that he is counting on them for their prayers and unwavering support.

The statement partly read, “So far, Daddy has gone through 5 successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and as soon as Daddy is better he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively!

“We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment… The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.”(www.naija247news.com).