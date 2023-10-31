Man in court over alleged N2.3m visa scam

Kaduna, Oct. 31, 2023.

A 40-year-old man, Moshood Yusuf, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N2.3 million visa fraud.

The defendant, a resident of Kawo in Kaduna, is facing a count charge of fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in March at Rigasa, Kaduna.

Leo said the defendant allegedly collected the sum of N2.3 million from one Rakiya Mohammed under the pretext of processing a three-year working visa to Dubai for her knowing same to be false.

He said after collecting the money, the defendant relocated to another place but was later caught by security agents.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 323 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted bail to the defendant in the sum N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said one of the sureties must be a blood relation with proof of residence.

He added that the surety should also have three years’ tax address verification.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Nov. 16, for hearing.(www.naija247news.com)