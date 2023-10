Oct 31,2023.

Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi has been announced the winner of the Ballon D’Or 2023 award in Paris, France. This new award brings his total Ballon D’Or award to a record eight and becoming the first and only player to win the prestigious award 8 times.

Behind Lionel Messi is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, followed by France’s Kylian Mbape.

Congratulations to all the winners.(www.naija247news.com)