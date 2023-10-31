“Lagos Secures $1.35 Billion Investment Deal for Major Infrastructure Projects”

Lagos, Nigeria, October 31, 2023 – In a significant development, Lagos state has inked a substantial $1.35 billion investment agreement with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank. The announcement was made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, underlining the commitment to advancing vital infrastructure projects.

This substantial investment will be directed toward the realization of several key projects, including the development of a bridge, a creek expansion project, and the expansion of the city’s light rail system. Lagos, as the largest city in sub-Saharan Africa, home to an estimated 20 million people, is poised to benefit greatly from these initiatives.

Last year, Lagos state shortlisted a consortium led by Portugal’s renowned builder, Mota-Engil, along with two Chinese ventures, for the construction of a $2.5 billion bridge project. This ambitious undertaking, known as the Fourth Mainland Bridge, aims to alleviate the severe traffic congestion that plagues this bustling metropolis and will be executed through a public-private partnership.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, emphasizing its potential to bolster long-term infrastructure projects. He conveyed that the confidence exhibited by both international and local partners in Lagos state’s burgeoning economy is exemplified through this funding commitment.

In addition to these infrastructure projects, Lagos state has aspirations to construct an international airport at the Lekki-Epe corridor, which will include a logistics hub. Although the Lekki Airport project was originally proposed for opening in 2012, it has faced funding challenges, resulting in delays. However, this renewed investment could potentially propel the airport project toward realization.