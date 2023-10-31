Menu
Infrastructure

“Lagos Secures $1.35 Billion Investment Deal for Major Infrastructure Projects”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria, October 31, 2023 – In a significant development, Lagos state has inked a substantial $1.35 billion investment agreement with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank. The announcement was made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, underlining the commitment to advancing vital infrastructure projects.

This substantial investment will be directed toward the realization of several key projects, including the development of a bridge, a creek expansion project, and the expansion of the city’s light rail system. Lagos, as the largest city in sub-Saharan Africa, home to an estimated 20 million people, is poised to benefit greatly from these initiatives.

Last year, Lagos state shortlisted a consortium led by Portugal’s renowned builder, Mota-Engil, along with two Chinese ventures, for the construction of a $2.5 billion bridge project. This ambitious undertaking, known as the Fourth Mainland Bridge, aims to alleviate the severe traffic congestion that plagues this bustling metropolis and will be executed through a public-private partnership.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, emphasizing its potential to bolster long-term infrastructure projects. He conveyed that the confidence exhibited by both international and local partners in Lagos state’s burgeoning economy is exemplified through this funding commitment.

In addition to these infrastructure projects, Lagos state has aspirations to construct an international airport at the Lekki-Epe corridor, which will include a logistics hub. Although the Lekki Airport project was originally proposed for opening in 2012, it has faced funding challenges, resulting in delays. However, this renewed investment could potentially propel the airport project toward realization.

Uzodimma: Nwabueze’s passing, big loss to Igbo nation, Nigeria
US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

