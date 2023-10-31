Menu
Political parties

INEC to Receive N18 Billion for Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi Elections from 2023 Supplementary Budget

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to receive N18 billion to facilitate the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi. Scheduled for November 11, 2023, these funds will be allocated from the 2023 supplementary budget of N2.1 trillion, as disclosed by Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Bagudu made this announcement following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on October 30, 2023, at the State House in Abuja. He stated, “Equally, N18 billion was provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission to support them in the conduct of the Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo elections.” The supplementary budget aims to address pressing issues, with N605 billion earmarked for national defense and security to maintain security achievements and accelerate progress.

Additionally, N210 billion has been allocated for wage awards, negotiated with the Nigeria Labour Congress. This includes the disbursement of N35,000 to approximately 1.5 million federal government employees for September through December 2023. An extra N400 billion is designated for cash transfer payments. The Federal Government had previously secured an $800 million loan from the World Bank to provide N25,000 cash transfers to 15 million households for two months, October and November. The President has approved an additional month to be funded by the federal government, represented by this N100 billion allocation.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

