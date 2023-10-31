Menu
Ikorodu Fatal Crash Kills Three, Injures Two

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

October 31, 2023.

Three persons died on Tuesday, Oct 31, while two sustained serious injuries in a road accident along the Itamaga-Ijede road in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The accident, which occurred at about 8:05 a.m., involved a Toyota Camry car and a tricycle.

The car, which was on high speed, crossed the other side of the road and rammed into the tricycle, killing three passengers – one adult and two school children on the spot.

One of the injured, a secondary school student, went into a coma and was rushed to hospital along with the tricycle driver for medical attention.

The driver of the Camry car, however, took to his heels immediately after the incident.

A witness at the scene of the incident, said that the car was heading toward Ijede, a community in Ikorodu and was on top speed, making it impossible for the driver to control the vehicle before it rammed into the tricycle, which was heading to Ikorodu Garage.

The crash occurred near Cele Bus-Stop at Ijede in the Ijede Local Council Development Area.

It was learnt that police operatives later came to the scene of the accident and towed the tricycle and the car to the police station in Ijede.(www.naija247news.com).

