Happie Boys Deported Back To Nigeria from Cyprus

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 31, 2023.

Controversial Nigerian social media figures, Mathew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, better known as Happie Boys, have been reportedly deported back to Nigeria on Monday night after losing their residence permit in Cyprus.

The Happie Boys had been in the custody of the Cypriot police department for over four weeks following their arrest for alleged involvement in fraud.

They were sent abroad by the general overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzo who took pity on them after they were dismissed from their workplace for dancing on duty.

However, the boys fell out with their benefactor when they accused him of using their destiny (sic), abandoning them in Cyprus and went on to ask him to stop fending for them.

The clergyman said he only asked them to select any university of their choice in Nigeria or neighbouring African country to continue their education as he could no longer fund the abroad scholarship due to the increasing FX rate.

The boys went rogue and started fending for themselves, saying that they’re not returning to the country. It was however reported that the duo were arrested by the security agents and have been in detention.

According to media personality Bolanle Cole, Kelechi and Amakor arrived Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport, Abuja, on Monday night and are currently staying at a hotel in Utako.(www.naija247news.com).

