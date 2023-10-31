Group Warns Nyesom Wike Over Plot To Sack Rivers Gov. Fubara

Oct 31,2023.

The Ijaw National Congress, INC, has berated Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja over what it described as his alleged grand plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The INC in press statement signed by its President, Prof. Benjamin Ogle Okaba said this while accusing Wike of being the brain of the grand plot to unlawfully impeach Fubara who is barely five months in office as Governor of River State.

“The INC considers this development very worrisome and capable of generating an unwarranted state of insecurity and instability that can throw the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises,” Okaba said.

He added that from reports gathered, Governor Fubara has done nothing wrong to warrant his removal except for the fact that he has decided not to remain a stooge to the immediate past Governor.

“The INC condemns in its entirety this barbaric, selfish, nepotistic and unconstitutional act capable of derailing the process of democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

Ijaw umbrella group also warned Wike to concentrate on his responsibilities as Minister of FCT and stop interfering and arm twisting the political machinery in River State to advance his personal and selfish desires.

“The INC calls on Mr. President and Commander in Chief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call his FCT Minister to order. The INC also calls on all jaw sons, daughters and friends to rally their support to the Governor of River State as an injustice to one jaw man is an injustice to over forty (40) million Ijaw people across the world.

“The ljaw Nation is watching closely and will act decisively and appropriately at the right time”.(www.naija247news.com)