Fidelity Bank Plc Records 172% growth in pre-tax profit

October 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fidelity Bank reported its 2023 Q3 results showing pre-tax profits grew by 172.60% year on year, reaching N34.658 billion.

This took the nine-month pre-tax profit to N110.992 billion versus N37.792 billion in the same period last year.

Gross earnings N141.693 billion +62.77% YoY

Interest Income N134.915 billion +82.01% YoY

Interest Expense; N47.785 billion +26.03% YoY

Net interest income; N87.129 billion +140.61% YoY

Credit loss expense N12.650 billion +621.81% YoY

Net interest income after credit loss expense N74.869 billion +116.94% YoY

Fees and commission income: N12.286 billion +37.15% YoY.

Fees and commission expense: N1.981 billion -42.09%

Net foreign exchange loss: N7.170 billion -285.46% YoY

Profit for the period N29.758 billion +155.39% YoY.

Earnings per share 93 kobo +132.50% YoY

Loans and advances to customers N2.655 trillion +25.46%.

Cash and Cash equivalents N568.708 billion +89.35%

Total Assets N5.414 trillion +35.71%.

Customers’ deposits N3.44 trillion +33.30%.

The increase in pre-tax profit is primarily attributed to the substantial growth in gross earnings. This growth is fueled by the increased net interest income, net fees and commission income

However, it is important to note that the bank’s credit loss expense surged by 621.18% to N12.260 billion.

Furthermore, the bank reported a net foreign exchange loss of N7.170 billion, in stark contrast to the N3.866 billion gain in the previous period. This moderated the overall foreign exchange gain for the nine-month period to N24.993 billion. (www.naija247news.com).