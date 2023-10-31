“DNA is Definitely a Must” — Mohbad’s wife breaks silence

October 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wunmi Aloba, the wife of the late singer Mohbad, has reacted amid speculations about her child’s paternity.

Following the death of Mohbad, his properties and how they would be shared became a topic of public discussion after his family members were filmed at his gravesite plotting about it.

Soon, there were calls from some quarters to conduct a DNA test on Wunmi’s child to be sure it belongs to the late singer. This DNA matter has divided Nigerians.

Wunmi has maintained her silence so far, but she has now spoken.

She promised to wait until November 7, after the coroner’s inquest, to speak on her husband’s death.

As for the topic of a DNA test, she said it is “definitely a must”.

Wunmi’s statement was shared by Iyabo Ojo.

Her words reads:

“Hello ma I’ve decided not to speak on anything until 7th of November which is the coroner inquest because i do not want any side distraction,all I want is Justice for my husband which i believe the Nigeria government are working on,after everything I’ll either grant an interview or tell my own story before the whole world,and also DNA is definitely a most!!!”(www.naija247news.com).