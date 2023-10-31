Bobrisky orders arrest of DJ Chicken

October 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has ordered the arrest of DJ Chicken over his wild behaviour at a hotel.

Bobrisky in a now trending video on social media revealed he was lodged in the same hotel as DJ Chicken in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He claimed DJ Chicken played loud music and made other noises, disturbing other guests.

In frustration, Bobrisky said he called on security operatives to arrest him for constituting public nuisance.

The security at the hotel approached DJ Chicken, who allegedly argued with the operatives before being escorted away from the area.(www.naija247news.com).