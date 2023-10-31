Menu
Benue varsity suspends 200–600 level medical students over protest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, on Monday suspended all 200- to 600-level medical students for one month.

This is contained in an internal memo, signed by the Registrar, Dr Mfaga Modom, and further confirmed by the university spokesperson, Mr Tser Vanger.

Dr Modom said in the memo that all 200- to 600-level Medical Students of the College of Health Sciences should proceed on a one-month suspension with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 30th October and resume on Wednesday, 29th November.

Before arriving at this decision, she said, the school Management reviewed the recent actions of the affected students and reports from relevant authorities regarding their demonstration of 25th October.

She said the Management also noted with dismay the recalcitrant attitude of the students before, during and after the demonstration.

She said an investigative committee would be constituted to look into the remote and immediate causes of the demonstration and advise as appropriate.

“A top Management Committee of the College of Health Sciences is hereby directed to implement the Resolutions of the Reports of the various committees on the students’ demonstration.

She warned that on resumption, each student should bring a Sworn Affidavit from a competent Court of Law attesting to be of good conduct. Each student should also come along with his/her Parent/Guardian, who will sign an undertaking.

“The Benue State University Medical Students Association (BESUMSA) has also been suspended with immediate effect till further notice,” she also said, warning the suspended medical students to immediately vacate their hostels on Monday, 30th October.

She said the academic activities of the 100-level medical students remain uninterrupted.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
