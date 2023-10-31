Menu
Politics & Govt News

Badagry council distributes 100 free GCE forms to students

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Oct. 31, 2023.

The Badagary West Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos has presented 100 free General Certificate of Education forms (GCE) to indigent students aspiring to take the examination.

The council chairmen, Mr Joseph Gbenu, distributed the forms to the beneficiaries in Badagry on Tuesday.

He called on the beneficiaries to disregard the stipends they were making from menial jobs at the border and check points, and concerntrate on their studies and other productive ventures.

Gbenu, urged them to pursue education by engaging in scholarship to advance their knowledge and maximise their potential for a prosperous future.

“I advise that as young men do not to be carried away by the stipends you are earning doing some menial jobs on the border line.

“This can not last forever, education is the best legacy you can bequeath to your children and the nation at large.

“Face your studies and be determined to be successful,” he said.

He urged them to remain focused and ensure that they studied hard, and come out with excellent results.

The council boss explained that the initiative would be sustained as an annual event.

“It is our own way of giving back to the society, hence encouraging the less privileged students and parents who could not afford to purchase the forms.

“If you have education, you’ve everything as it is the bedrock of human development.

“School life is just for sometime, don’t use the little period in school to destroy your future after making it to the university,” he said.

The Chairman advised the students to avoid bad company, smoking, and other forms of social vices capable of ruining their future.

He said he had constituted a committee to coordinate bursary disbursement for all the students to enable them sustain themselves and their education.

Also speaking, Mrs Remilekan Nutayi, the Council’s Supervisory Councilor for Education, said the council had recently distributed free exercise books to thousands of pupils and students in the area.

She appreciated the chairman for his commitment to the development of education in the area.

Mrs Ganiyat Lamina, the council’s Head of Education Unit, said 100 students benefited from this year’s free GCE.

Miss Mary Wus, a beneficiary, said she would do her best to come out in flying colours, adding that was the best way to encourage the government to do more.

She said this was the first time she would be enjoying such gesture from the government.

Yusuf Rasheed, another beneficiary, said it would have been difficult for him to write the GCE examination this year if not for the kind intervention of the council.

He prayed that God would continue to bless the chairman with wisdom to lead better.  (www.naija247news.com)

