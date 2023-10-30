“You are a Queen mother of threesome – Very Dark Man blast Iyabo Ojo

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse better known as Very Dark Man has lashed back at Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Naija247news reports that the popular Tiktoker had dragged the movie star over her interference in late singer, Mohbad’s case, calling her a failure.

Replying him, Iyabo rained several unprintable words at him, calling his mother a failure and shameless, while adding that his mother failed in raising him.

She stated that she blames blogs and music superstar, Davido for giving him relevance.

Now replying her, Very Dark Man alleged that the movie star cum reality star and her daughter have been having a threesome with rich men.

He called the mum of two a queen mother of a threesome, as he stated that everything about her is dry.

According to him, Iyabo tries hard to fit in among the young people and has been having sex with men along with her daughter.

“You are a Queen mother of threesome. Everything about you is dry. You try so hard to fit among the young people. You and your daughter do threesome for rich men”.

Reacting to his outrageous claim, one Love Casted wrote, “Hope he has proof of the mother and daughter threesome, else Iyabo should sue him for defamation”.(www.naija247news.com).