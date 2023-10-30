Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

“We’re on the Verge of Soaring, God Will Uplift Nigeria,” Says Governor Obaseki

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

During a Sunday message of hope at the global crusade hosted by the Deeper Life Bible Church in Benin City, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed his unwavering confidence in Nigeria’s promising future, believing that God is on the verge of releasing the nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite the challenges that Nigerians are currently facing, Governor Obaseki remains steadfast in his belief that divine intervention is forthcoming to uplift Africa’s most populous nation.

“They have brought Christ to us, they have brought hope to us, they have brought a fundamental message which is so relevant at this time because God is about to unleash Nigeria so that Nigeria can take flight,” he declared.

The governor stressed that Nigeria is on the brink of a transformation, and he expressed gratitude for the blessings received by Edo State. He encouraged continued prayer and perseverance, emphasizing that even though times may be tough at present, they will improve.

Obaseki also reiterated his administration’s dedication to the welfare of Edo State’s residents, vowing to utilize the state’s limited resources prudently for the greater benefit of the people.

“We will not allow past practices to persist. We must instill hope in our young generation because they are our future,” he asserted.

Governor Obaseki thanked the attendees for participating in the crusade and acknowledged that the world is watching Edo. He concluded with a hopeful outlook, anticipating that the message of the crusade would contribute to the prosperity and salvation of the land.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Senator Ali Ndume Defends Purchase of SUVs for National Assembly Members”
Next article
ASUU Distributes Relief Items to IDPs and Urges President Tinubu to Address Security Concerns
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ndume Urges Tinubu to Enact Executive Order Against Unexplained Wealth

Gbenga Samson -
Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South under the ruling...

FUTMinna Lecturer Found Dead with Throat Slit in Tragic Incident

The Editor -
Dr. (Mrs) Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat, a lecturer from the...

Haaland Scores Twice as Manchester City Dominates Manchester United

Emman Tochi -
Erling Haaland's outstanding performance led Manchester City to a...

ASUU Distributes Relief Items to IDPs and Urges President Tinubu to Address Security Concerns

Samuel Onyekwe -
During a relief distribution event at Gidan Dawa and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ndume Urges Tinubu to Enact Executive Order Against Unexplained Wealth

Political parties 0
Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South under the ruling...

FUTMinna Lecturer Found Dead with Throat Slit in Tragic Incident

CrimeWatch 0
Dr. (Mrs) Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat, a lecturer from the...

Haaland Scores Twice as Manchester City Dominates Manchester United

FootBall 0
Erling Haaland's outstanding performance led Manchester City to a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights