“We’re on the Verge of Soaring, God Will Uplift Nigeria,” Says Governor Obaseki

During a Sunday message of hope at the global crusade hosted by the Deeper Life Bible Church in Benin City, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed his unwavering confidence in Nigeria’s promising future, believing that God is on the verge of releasing the nation.

Despite the challenges that Nigerians are currently facing, Governor Obaseki remains steadfast in his belief that divine intervention is forthcoming to uplift Africa’s most populous nation.

“They have brought Christ to us, they have brought hope to us, they have brought a fundamental message which is so relevant at this time because God is about to unleash Nigeria so that Nigeria can take flight,” he declared.

The governor stressed that Nigeria is on the brink of a transformation, and he expressed gratitude for the blessings received by Edo State. He encouraged continued prayer and perseverance, emphasizing that even though times may be tough at present, they will improve.

Obaseki also reiterated his administration’s dedication to the welfare of Edo State’s residents, vowing to utilize the state’s limited resources prudently for the greater benefit of the people.

“We will not allow past practices to persist. We must instill hope in our young generation because they are our future,” he asserted.

Governor Obaseki thanked the attendees for participating in the crusade and acknowledged that the world is watching Edo. He concluded with a hopeful outlook, anticipating that the message of the crusade would contribute to the prosperity and salvation of the land.