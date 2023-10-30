Menu
Two Suffocate to death inside diesel reservoir in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two people have been confirmed dead by the Kano State Fire Service after they got trapped and suffocated while clearing a diesel reservoir on Saturday night, Oct. 8.

A statement issued on Sunday, Oct. 29, by the Public Relations Officer of the state fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, explained that the incident occurred along Katsina Road by Baban Gwari roundabout in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State.

He gave the names of the deceased as Philip Osando, 40, and Philip Emmanuel, 35.

He said, “We received an emergency call from one Police Inspector Abubakar Surajo, at about 08:20 p.m on Saturday, and we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:27p.m.”

Abdullahi said the deceased entered the diesel reservoir to clear the tank when they were informed at their place of work to get ready to receive diesel, but couldn’t come out.

He said that the victims were retrieved by fire service personnel and handed over to the police and were conveyed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed them dead.(www.naija247news.com).

