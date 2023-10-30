Menu
“Two Nigerian Women Arrested in India with Narcotics Worth N63 Million”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

In the state of Rajasthan, India, on Friday, October 27, 2023, Pushkar police apprehended Adaeze Jaye, 43, and Success Chamika, 23, both Nigerian nationals, in possession of drugs valued at over N63 million.

The arrest led to the seizure of 65 grams of Mephedrone (MD) and Rs 65,000 in cash. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated a digital wave machine during the operation.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 6 lakh, as confirmed by the police.

Under the NDPS Act, a case has been registered against both individuals, and an investigation is now underway, according to Rakesh Yadav, the in-charge of the police station. The incident has been reported to higher-ranking officials and the control room for further action.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

