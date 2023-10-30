Menu
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

“Tinubu’s Cabinet Greenlights $2.8 Billion Supplementary Budget for Urgent Economic Needs”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

..Including Defense and Security

Nigeria’s cabinet, on October 30, granted approval for a supplementary budget of 2.176 trillion naira ($2.8 billion) to address pressing matters, including national defense and security, according to Budget Minister Atiku Bagudu. Bagudu emphasized that this allocation is part of the 2023 budget, designed to bolster security efforts and provide 300 billion naira for bridge repairs.

President Bola Tinubu, who inherited economic challenges upon taking office, has been striving to mitigate hardships following reforms that critics argue exacerbated difficulties. Notably, these reforms included discontinuing a long-standing petrol subsidy, resulting in a significant increase in fuel prices and a depreciation of the naira by over 50%.

Bagudu further disclosed that the government plans to distribute 25,000 naira to 15 million households between October and December, using funds secured from an $800 million World Bank loan to support vulnerable households affected by the reforms. Additionally, these supplementary budget resources will be allocated to enhance agriculture, infrastructure development, and federal employee compensation from September to December.

It’s worth noting that the cabinet had previously approved a 2024 budget plan of 26.01 trillion naira ($34 billion). ($1 = 785.98 naira)

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

