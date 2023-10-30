Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

“Tear Gas Deployed as Rivers State House of Assembly Leader Faces Ouster”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The ongoing crisis within the Rivers State House of Assembly took a dramatic turn this morning, as security personnel deployed tear gas while lawmakers hurriedly sought refuge.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This event comes on the heels of an incident last night when an unidentified group set a section of the assembly ablaze, seemingly in an attempt to disrupt the legislators’ plans to impeach the governor. Allegations have arisen that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, are currently embroiled in a power struggle over the state’s governance.

This morning, lawmakers convened to cast their votes for the removal of the House leader, Edison Ehie, who is believed to be a close confidant of Governor Fubara. The governor himself also made an appearance at the Assembly Complex, accompanied by some of his aides.

Simultaneously, a protest is underway outside the complex.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Catholic Priest Kidnapped by Gunmen in Taraba State”
Next article
“NBA Legend Magic Johnson Achieves Billionaire Status According to Forbes”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Baby Boy Found Dead In Emene,Enugu State

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A  baby boy was found laying...

Electric pole crushes suspected cable thief to death in Akwa Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Ulim Amos...

Fourteen Year Old Orphan Commits Suicide in Cross River

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The boy, whose name was given...

Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim is dead

Naija247news -
Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim is dead The Ohinoyi...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Baby Boy Found Dead In Emene,Enugu State

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A  baby boy was found laying...

Electric pole crushes suspected cable thief to death in Akwa Ibom

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Ulim Amos...

Fourteen Year Old Orphan Commits Suicide in Cross River

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The boy, whose name was given...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights