“Tear Gas Deployed as Rivers State House of Assembly Leader Faces Ouster”

The ongoing crisis within the Rivers State House of Assembly took a dramatic turn this morning, as security personnel deployed tear gas while lawmakers hurriedly sought refuge.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This event comes on the heels of an incident last night when an unidentified group set a section of the assembly ablaze, seemingly in an attempt to disrupt the legislators’ plans to impeach the governor. Allegations have arisen that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, are currently embroiled in a power struggle over the state’s governance.

This morning, lawmakers convened to cast their votes for the removal of the House leader, Edison Ehie, who is believed to be a close confidant of Governor Fubara. The governor himself also made an appearance at the Assembly Complex, accompanied by some of his aides.

Simultaneously, a protest is underway outside the complex.