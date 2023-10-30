Menu
Political parties

“Senator Ali Ndume Defends Purchase of SUVs for National Assembly Members”

By: The Editor

Date:

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has come to the defense of the purchase of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for National Assembly members, asserting that such acquisitions are not unprecedented.

In the face of recent controversy over the allocation of N160 million SUVs to each of the 469 lawmakers, Ndume contended that providing official vehicles for public servants has been a common practice. During an appearance on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics,” he emphasized the need to consider the implications, costs, and alternatives when assessing such purchases.

While acknowledging the public’s right to question these expenditures, especially in a post-petrol subsidy Nigeria, Senator Ndume argued that these vehicles are essential for carrying out official duties, particularly in his role of oversight and lawmaking.

He stated, “I come to serve, and in serving the people, my major constitutional role is oversight and making laws. If I have to do that effectively, then I need a vehicle that would enable me to do that effectively. That is what I think is the idea behind buying the vehicles.”

Ndume also pointed out that it’s not unusual for public servants, including ministers and heads of government agencies, to receive vehicles. However, he acknowledged that the cost of such vehicles has been rising over the years.

Shifting his focus, Senator Ndume called on President Bola Tinubu to consider signing an executive order related to unexplained wealth. He noted that despite previous attempts to introduce a bill on this matter, it has faced obstacles, and he believes an executive bill on unexplained wealth could be a more effective approach.

The Editor
