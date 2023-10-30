Menu
By: Naija247news

Date:

Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim is dead
The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim (CON) has passed on.

The 94-year-old monarch died at a hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, while undergoing treatment for an age-related ailment.

The Monarch who will be buried today in line with Islamic rites, was a successful businessman before ascending the throne. He ascended the throne of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland following the death of Ohinoyi Sanni Omolori of the Oziada clan in 1997.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

