Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim is dead

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim (CON) has passed on.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 94-year-old monarch died at a hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, while undergoing treatment for an age-related ailment.

The Monarch who will be buried today in line with Islamic rites, was a successful businessman before ascending the throne. He ascended the throne of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland following the death of Ohinoyi Sanni Omolori of the Oziada clan in 1997.