Nse Ikpe-Etim becomes first Nigerian to win best lead actress award

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, has become the first Nigerian to go home with the best lead actress award at the AMAA after four years.

The African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, ceremony, which was hosted by Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson, took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

The best of African cinema was celebrated at the awards ceremony, which brought together filmmakers from all over the world.

Nse became the first Nigerian actress to win the best actress category in 2019 after Sola Sobowale did so for King of Boys, thanks to her performance in Izu Ojukwu’s 4-4-44 (Four-Four-Fourty-Four).

The only two Nigerians nominated for best actress in 2022 were Osas Ighadaro and Eniola Akinbo, also known as Niyola, for their parts in Man of God and Swallow, respectively.

Sadly, they lost to Tanzanian actress Ikhlas Gafur Vora, who took home the trophy for Tug of War.(www.naija247news.com).