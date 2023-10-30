“Nigeria Seeks Extradition of Diezani Allison-Madueke from UK in $2.5 Billion Fraud Case”

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has sent a formal request to the United Kingdom, seeking the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, over an alleged $2.5 billion fraud.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to reports from Punch, President Bola Tinubu ordered this action following a written request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Attorney-General’s office in October. The request is made under Section 2 (2) of Nigeria’s Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and the London Scheme of Extradition within the Commonwealth, a multilateral treaty that governs extradition between the UK and Nigeria.

A government source revealed that the EFCC established a prima facie case against Allison-Madueke and obtained a warrant of arrest from a magistrate, which was then attached to the extradition request submitted to the UK government by the Attorney-General on the President’s orders.

The delay in Allison-Madueke’s extradition is attributed to an internal review of the request by UK authorities, as extradition processes are subject to the approval of the recipient country and various international institutional procedures. Ultimately, the UK will determine the timeline for Diezani’s return to Nigeria.