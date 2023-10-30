Nigeria will support investment in gas pipeline infrastructure, Tinubu tells Chancellor Scholz

My administration is ready to encourage investments in a gas pipeline.”, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu tells Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a visit to the country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on his first visit to Nigeria since President Bola Tinubu’s government inauguration. Scholz’s remarks underscored the significance of Nigeria’s vast gas reserves, with German companies eager to explore partnerships in gas deliveries from Nigerian counterparts. He emphasized Nigeria’s pivotal role as a political and economic partner in Africa, expressing enthusiasm for enhancing the relationship with a focus on economic collaboration, investments, global matters, migration, and security.

Scholz’s itinerary includes talks with President Tinubu, the inauguration of a Nigeria-German business conference, and meetings with civil society representatives and entrepreneurs. Furthermore, he highlighted the growing importance of hydrogen in the energy transition and the potential for joint initiatives to boost the hydrogen market.

Germany, a significant importer of crude oil from Nigeria, seeks to negotiate concrete agreements on natural gas and hydrogen supplies. Scholz recognized Nigeria as Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with direct German investments amounting to €150 million in 2021.

He highlighted the vast opportunities for cooperation and investment across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, mineral resources, information and communication technologies, transport, and logistics.