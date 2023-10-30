Menu
Ndume Urges Tinubu to Enact Executive Order Against Unexplained Wealth

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Bola Tinubu to take action against unexplained wealth by signing an executive order.

This call comes in response to remarks made by retired Supreme Court Justice Musa Muhammad Dattijo, who highlighted the extent of corruption within the country’s judiciary. Ndume emphasized that other countries, including the UK, have laws to address such issues and revealed his previous attempts to introduce bills to tackle unexplained wealth.

“I have tried several times, but there were excuses here and there,” he stated during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. “I think the best way to address this is for the bill to come from the executive, or in the meantime, the current president should sign an executive bill on unexplained wealth.”

Ndume stressed the prevalence of unexplained wealth in Nigeria, particularly among politicians and civil servants, necessitating the enactment of laws to combat it. He provided examples of civil servants and politicians living in residences beyond their apparent means, emphasizing the need for accountability and public scrutiny of politicians as public servants.

In response to whether lawmakers have failed to pass bills addressing unexplained wealth, Ndume acknowledged that the public plays a vital role in holding politicians accountable and ensuring they represent their interests effectively.

FUTMinna Lecturer Found Dead with Throat Slit in Tragic Incident
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

