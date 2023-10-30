“NBA Legend Magic Johnson Achieves Billionaire Status According to Forbes”

Former basketball icon Magic Johnson has earned the distinction of being declared a billionaire by Forbes, becoming just the fourth athlete to attain this exclusive status, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and golfer Tiger Woods.

Forbes estimates Johnson’s wealth at approximately $1.2 billion (£990 million). Since his retirement in 1996, Magic’s financial portfolio has grown substantially, thanks to investments in various companies and ownership stakes in multiple sports teams. Forbes notes that the majority of his wealth is tied to his ownership share in a life insurance company.

Under his leadership, this life insurance company has seen remarkable growth, with total assets climbing from $16 billion to $26 billion, and annual revenues hovering around $2.6 billion.

Although Magic Johnson had an iconic career in the NBA before his retirement, it was his ventures beyond the world of sports that contributed most significantly to his financial success. His diverse investments have yielded substantial returns, ultimately allowing the five-time NBA champion to join the billionaire’s club.

In addition to his sports team ownership, which includes stakes in three Los Angeles-based teams, including MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Johnson has investments in well-known brands like Starbucks, Burger King, 24 Hour Fitness, and EquiTrust, the life insurance company.

Remarkably, Johnson’s earnings during his 13-year career with the Lakers totaled $40 million, a fraction of what modern NBA stars like LeBron James ($480 million) and the legendary Michael Jordan ($94 million) have earned.

Earlier this year, Magic Johnson expressed regret for passing up an opportunity to invest in Nike in the 1970s when he entered the NBA. Instead, he opted for a $100,000-per-year deal with Converse.

Reflecting on this decision, he mentioned on the All The Smoke podcast, “My family didn’t come from money, that’s one thing that hurt us sometimes. When you don’t come from money, you don’t know. I didn’t even know what stocks [were] at that time. So I passed on the stocks. Can you imagine? 45 years, $5 billion that stock would have been worth today.”