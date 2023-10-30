Naira appreciates by 5.7% in the official market

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In the official market, the Nigerian currency gained 5.7 per cent or N47.53 against the greenback to close at N789.94/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N837.47/$1.

This happened as the supply of FX into the spot market significantly improved during the session by 129.5 per cent or $146.62 million to $259.84 million from $113.22 million.

Also, in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window, the Nigerian currency appreciated against the United States Dollar by N8 yesterday to settle at N1,114/$1 versus Thursday’s N1,122/$1.

Also, in the parallel market, the Naira gained N105 against the US currency on Friday to quote at N1,150/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s exchange rate of N1,255/$1. (www.naija247news.com).