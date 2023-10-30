“My Juju Don Catch That Prostitute” – Seun Kuti mocks Jaruma

October 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian musician Seun Kuti has taken to social media to gleefully mock self-proclaimed sex therapist and aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, following reports that she is in rehab.

News circulated over the weekend that Jaruma is receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Karu, Abuja, due to alleged substance abuse. It was also alleged that she is always demanding for coitus.

Upon learning of this update, Seun, one of the sons of music legend Fela Kuti, went online to express his excitement over Jaruma’s current predicament.

He claimed that his ‘juju’ has finally caught up with her, recalling an incident when she once called for his arrest over an undisclosed issue.

He also boasted that anyone who has ever criticized him will eventually face their own consequences, citing how comedian AY Makun’s home in Lagos was also destroyed by fire in August.

The 40-year-old singer wrote:

“So una no tell me say my juju don catch that prostitute wey dey sell honeypot lotion give girls

See let me tell all of you children. I am an African o and all of una wey try me, I dey try una back. From the burnt house comedian to the crazy honeypot cream seller. Una Dey madt!!!” (www.naija247news.com).