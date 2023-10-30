Menu
“MTN Group Faces Financial Challenges in Nigeria Amidst Forex Losses and Tax Disputes”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

MTN Group Ltd. has revised its unrealized foreign-exchange loss estimates in Nigeria, resulting in a 13% restatement of its earnings per share for the first half of the year. Meanwhile, Airtel Africa Plc has attributed its $13 million loss to foreign exchange fluctuations.

The continuous depreciation of the naira has positioned it as the worst-performing currency among those tracked by Bloomberg. Airtel has reported a significant foreign exchange loss of $471 million, which has had a negative impact on its financial performance. This development has had repercussions on MTN’s shares, which experienced their sharpest decline in nearly three months.

Nigeria is a crucial market for MTN, with MTN Nigeria Communications Ltd., listed in Lagos, contributing more than one-third of the group’s total revenue. The company stated that the additional unrealized foreign-exchange losses were due to errors in the measurement of outstanding matured trade obligations and led to increased net finance costs for the first half of the year.

MTN’s challenges have escalated as Nigerian tax authorities have demanded an additional payment of $47.8 million, which the company intends to contest. This demand is related to a value-added tax assessment covering the years 2007 and 2010-17.

Across the African continent, telecommunications companies have been facing sporadic tax demands from various countries and regulators. Recently, telecommunications CEOs, including MTN’s Ralph Mupita and Vodacom Group Ltd.’s Shameel Joosub, have called on African leaders and policymakers to reform taxation policies to ensure fairness in the industry.

MTN has a history of disputes with Nigerian authorities but succeeded in resolving a $2 billion back tax claim in 2020. Similarly, Ghana had to abandon a $773 million back-tax bill against MTN after a dispute.

In response to these developments, MTN shares have declined by as much as 5.6%, marking the most significant drop since August 2. As of 4:13 p.m. in Johannesburg, MTN’s shares were 5.1% lower.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
