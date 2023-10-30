Menu
Lawmakers sign impeachment notice on Fubara

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 30,2023.

The lawmakers of the Rivers state House of Assembly have reportedly signed an impeachment notice on Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

In a session that was presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule and majority of the lawmakers, the Leader of the House, Hon Edison Ehie and those loyal to the governor were suspended.

24 out of the 32 lawmakers signed the impeachment letter and have directed the clerk of the house to serve the impeachment notice to the Governor.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

