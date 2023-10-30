Lagos Govt To Commence Demolishing Of Ikoyi Structures On Drainages Today

Oct 30,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Lagos State Government will resume demolition of perimeter fences within two metres of drainage channels on the Norman Williams, Awolowo and Ribadu roads in the Ikoyi area of the state today, October 30.

Recall that the Lagos government, as part of efforts to return to the master plan of the state, embarked on the demolishing of structures in some areas of the state that are an obstruction to drainage setbacks. It was gathered that last week, the state government demolised some illegal structures at Lekki Phase II and environs. In continuation of the demolishing exercise, the Lagos government state’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, in a statement on Sunday, made the disclosure that the demolishing train would be moving to the Ikoyi area of the state, starting today. The ministry said the exercise comes after the expiration of the grace period given to the property owners in the affected areas. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, according to the statement, was at Norman Williams Street on Sunday to check for the compliance level in the area. “It is discouraging to see that just a few homeowners have complied while a larger percentage have not made any move regarding the matter,” Wahab was quoted to have said during the visit. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, condemned the recalcitrant attitude of the homeowners.Recall that the Lagos government, as part of efforts to return to the master plan of the state, embarked on the demolishing of structures in some areas of the state that are an obstruction to drainage setbacks.

It was gathered that last week, the state government demolised some illegal structures at Lekki Phase II and environs.

In continuation of the demolishing exercise, the Lagos government state’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, in a statement on Sunday, made the disclosure that the demolishing train would be moving to the Ikoyi area of the state, starting today.

The ministry said the exercise comes after the expiration of the grace period given to the property owners in the affected areas.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, according to the statement, was at Norman Williams Street on Sunday to check for the compliance level in the area.

“It is discouraging to see that just a few homeowners have complied while a larger percentage have not made any move regarding the matter,” Wahab was quoted to have said during the visit.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, condemned the recalcitrant attitude of the homeowners.(www.naija247news.com)