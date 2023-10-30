Kogi youths to Tinubu, INEC: Make our votes count

Oct 30,2023.

A cross section of youths from Kogi State on Sunday appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a credible exercise during the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. They specifically called on the president to prevail on the security agencies and the electoral umpire to conduct the exercise in a manner that upheld the principles of freedom, fairness and credibility.

The youths, under the aegis of the Kogi Associated Youth Network (KAYN), in an open letter to Tinubu through their Coordinator, Victor Idajili, said the president should use his office to ensure that their votes were not compromised. Idajili also urged the president to appoint impartial election observers to monitor the entire electoral process in Kogi State, stressing that such individuals should be of high integrity from various national and international organisations to ensure an independent assessment of the electoral proceedings.

The letter reads in part: “We, the Kogi Associated Youth Network, humbly approach you with great concern for the integrity of our democratic process and peace of our dear state. “As the leader of our great nation, we implore you to ensure that the forthcoming election in Kogi State is conducted in a manner that upholds the principles of freedom, fairness, and credibility. “The youth of Kogi, as integral stakeholders in the progress and development of our state, hold the fundamental right to participate in an electoral process that accurately represents their will and aspirations. “We call upon you, Mr President, to exercise your authority and influence to ensure that our voices are not silenced and our votes are not compromised for greater peace in the state. “As Nigeria strives to set an example of democratic excellence for the African continent, we appeal to your sense of duty and commitment to democratic values and one who has fought for Nigeria democracy to oversee an election that is truly representative of the will of the people. “Your Excellency, we kindly request that you provide adequate security measures to safeguard the lives of citizens during the election period. It is of utmost importance that voting centres are free from violence, intimidation and any form of coercion.”(www.naija247news.com)