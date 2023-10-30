Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors gain N121bn as stock market returns 0.33% WtD

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note as the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 0.33%, week on week to 67,136.58 points and N36.885 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.45 billion units of shares were traded in 28,933 deals, valued at N25.418 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 39 stocks emerged as gainers against 42 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CHAMS led other gainers in the course of last week with 27.52% growth, closing at N1.90 from the previous close of N1.49.

GEREGU, MULTIVERSE, UACN and TANTALIZER grew their share prices by 20.63%, 19.85%, 19.09% and 17.24% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Redstar Express 11.86%, THOMASWYAT 11.02%, NEIMETH 10.97%, Berger paints 10.00% and Ikeja Hotel 8.57% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

VFDGROUP led other price decliners, shedding 18.98% of its share price to close at N218.20 from the previous close of N269.30.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Sunu Assurance, Secure Electronic Technology and MCNICHOLS shed 10.43%, 10.00%, 10.00% and 9.68% respectively.

Other top 10 price decliners include: Prestige Assurance (8.89%), DAAR Communication (8.70%), International Breweries (8.70%), ETRANZACT (8.33%) and ABC Transport (7.50%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
German Chancellor Rues Coups In Africa, Hopes It Does Not Become A Trend
Next article
FBN Holdings Plc Records 159% Profit in Q3 2023
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ex-presidential candidate, NADECO congratulate Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has congratulated President...

Kogi youths to Tinubu, INEC: Make our votes count

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. A cross section of youths from Kogi State...

FG yet to pay N79.3bn peculiar allowance 7 months after

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. Seven months after the federal government approved the...

Gbajabiamila: President team not worried by pecuniary politics

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ex-presidential candidate, NADECO congratulate Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 30,2023. The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has congratulated President...

Kogi youths to Tinubu, INEC: Make our votes count

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 30,2023. A cross section of youths from Kogi State...

FG yet to pay N79.3bn peculiar allowance 7 months after

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 30,2023. Seven months after the federal government approved the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights