Investors gain N121bn as stock market returns 0.33% WtD

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note as the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 0.33%, week on week to 67,136.58 points and N36.885 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.45 billion units of shares were traded in 28,933 deals, valued at N25.418 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 39 stocks emerged as gainers against 42 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CHAMS led other gainers in the course of last week with 27.52% growth, closing at N1.90 from the previous close of N1.49.

GEREGU, MULTIVERSE, UACN and TANTALIZER grew their share prices by 20.63%, 19.85%, 19.09% and 17.24% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Redstar Express 11.86%, THOMASWYAT 11.02%, NEIMETH 10.97%, Berger paints 10.00% and Ikeja Hotel 8.57% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

VFDGROUP led other price decliners, shedding 18.98% of its share price to close at N218.20 from the previous close of N269.30.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Sunu Assurance, Secure Electronic Technology and MCNICHOLS shed 10.43%, 10.00%, 10.00% and 9.68% respectively.

Other top 10 price decliners include: Prestige Assurance (8.89%), DAAR Communication (8.70%), International Breweries (8.70%), ETRANZACT (8.33%) and ABC Transport (7.50%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).