INEC Releases Data on Collected PVCs for Upcoming Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi Elections

On October 30, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unveiled detailed information about the collected and uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) at the polling unit level in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. This disclosure comes in preparation for the off-cycle governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023, following a Commission meeting.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As a standard practice, akin to recent elections, including the 2023 General Election, INEC is publishing a comprehensive breakdown of collected and uncollected PVCs in the three states, categorized by polling units. The information includes details on the distribution of polling units by Local Government Areas, Registration Areas/Wards, names of polling units, their code numbers, the count of registered voters, and the tally of both collected and uncollected PVCs.

Notably, the list highlights two polling units in Bayelsa State and 38 in Imo State that lack registered voters. The data for the three states reveals that in Bayelsa State, out of 1,056,862 registered voters, 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs, while 39,249 remain uncollected. In Imo State, with 2,419,922 registered voters, 2,318,919 have secured their PVCs, leaving 101,003 uncollected. In Kogi State, out of 1,932,654 registered voters, 1,833,160 now possess their PVCs, with 99,494 remaining uncollected.

INEC emphasizes that any votes exceeding the number of PVCs collected from a polling unit constitute overvoting and should be noted by all stakeholders. The number of collected PVCs will play a crucial role in calculating the margin of lead principle.