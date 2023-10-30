Haaland Scores Twice as Manchester City Dominates Manchester United

Erling Haaland’s outstanding performance led Manchester City to a resounding 3-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, bringing them within two points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Haaland opened the scoring with a penalty midway through the first half and added a second with a header just after halftime. He then played a pivotal role in assisting Phil Foden for City’s third goal.

Despite starting the match outside the top four due to an inconsistent beginning to their title defense, Manchester City showed they are a cut above their local rivals as they climbed to third place.

For Manchester United, it was their fifth defeat in 10 league games this season, leaving them in eighth place, 11 points behind the league leaders.

United paid tribute to legend Bobby Charlton before the match, with former players and rivals from both clubs joining in a minute’s applause in his honor.

However, hostilities resumed once the game began. Despite United’s three consecutive wins in their previous games, they faced a real test of their resurgence against Manchester City, which they ultimately failed.

City took some time to find their stride, but Haaland’s excellent performance proved to be the difference-maker. United’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, made some crucial saves, including parrying Foden’s header and denying Haaland, but he couldn’t stop Haaland’s penalty.

The Norwegian striker now has 11 goals in 10 Premier League games this season, sending Onana the wrong way from the spot. United had their moments, with Scott McTominay testing Ederson, but they couldn’t capitalize.

City doubled their lead in the second half with Haaland scoring again, and Foden added a third after Onana parried Rodri’s initial attempt.

The convincing win for Manchester City left many United fans heading for the exits in disappointment, illustrating the growing pressure on United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, to turn their season around.