Politics & Govt News

Gov. Sanwo Olu Makes Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week 2023, Videos Spark Reactions

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 30,2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has shown that he can do beyond governing the state  The politician made a surprise appearance at the Lagos Fashion Week, and he strutted the runway with other models  With a wide smile on his face, the governor waved and bowed as the huge crowd cheered him on the runway  At the Lagos Fashion Week on October 28, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State closed the show for designer Emmy Kabit.

In viral videos online, the governor led a team of models with the designer by his side, and they walked the runway together. (www.naija247news.com)

Ex-presidential candidate, NADECO congratulate Tinubu
“German Chancellor Scholz Explores Energy Partnerships in Nigeria During West Africa Tour”
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

