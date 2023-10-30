“German Chancellor Scholz Explores Energy Partnerships in Nigeria During West Africa Tour”

In Abuja, Nigeria, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in discussions with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu during his West Africa tour, with a focus on exploring trade and investment opportunities. Germany, aiming to broaden its trade partners and strengthen economic ties in the energy-rich region, has made this visit Scholz’s third to Africa since taking office in 2021 and his second this year.

During their meeting in the capital of Abuja, Scholz emphasized the importance of enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to meet local needs while seeking to enhance trade relations with Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. The annual Germany-Nigeria trade volume is estimated at around 3 billion euros.

The cooperation between the two nations encompasses collaborative efforts to address regional and global issues, including migration, security, and coups in West and Central Africa, as conveyed by Scholz to Tinubu.

Scholz highlighted the diverse opportunities beyond gas and oil, particularly in terms of harnessing Nigeria’s capabilities and investing in hydrogen, as experts recognize Africa’s potential as a hydrogen energy exporter amid the energy transition movement.

Scholz, facing domestic pressures related to migration, proposed a co-management approach that benefits both countries in addressing this issue. Additionally, a framework is under development with the European Union to improve migration management.

Prior to his meeting with Tinubu, Scholz expressed Germany’s substantial demand for natural gas, emphasizing the need for concrete agreements between Nigerian gas producers and German gas traders. Nigeria, with its vast proven gas reserves, aims to contribute to Europe’s gas needs following reduced flows from Russia, while Germany has diversified its gas supplies.

Tinubu sought Germany’s support in addressing Nigeria’s security and economic challenges, emphasizing the country’s determination to bring about transformative governance.

Scholz also met with Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, to discuss addressing recent coups in parts of Africa. On Monday, he will inaugurate a German-Nigerian business forum in Lagos, an economic hub, before concluding his trip in Ghana on Tuesday.