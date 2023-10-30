Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

German Chancellor Rues Coups In Africa, Hopes It Does Not Become A Trend

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is lamenting the incessant coups in Africa but hopes it does not become a trend.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He made the comment on Sunday after a closed session with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Omar Touray at the bloc’s headquarters in Abuja.
In recent times, there have been coups on the continent with the German leader saying the trend should be halted.

According to him, his visit is in the light of strengthening ties and cooperation with Nigeria. He assured of Germany’s continued support for the development of infrastructure in both countries.

He also frowned at the ongoing attacks in Israel and wants the restriction on Israel lifted in order to provide humanitarian aid to victims.

The German leader also called for the release of hostages kept by Hamas and stated that his country would provide all necessary support to Israel to defend its country.

On his part, ECOWAS President Touray says the pledge of 81 million euros by the German government for energy transmission, and social development, amongst others for the region has yielded profit.

He further stated that the challenges in the region such as insecurity, social development, and how to strengthen ties to tackle them took the lead in their conversation.

Also, he disclosed that on the 17th of November 2023, ECOWAS will inaugurate an independent power plant in Cotonou, Benin Republic. He says it will enable Africans to trade electricity supply in a formalised manner and purchase power at cheaper sources.

But he lamented that inter-community trade remains very low and the infrastructural gap widening. He says discussions are in top gear to reverse the trend.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ndume Urges Tinubu to Enact Executive Order Against Unexplained Wealth
Next article
Investors gain N121bn as stock market returns 0.33% WtD
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ex-presidential candidate, NADECO congratulate Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has congratulated President...

Kogi youths to Tinubu, INEC: Make our votes count

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. A cross section of youths from Kogi State...

FG yet to pay N79.3bn peculiar allowance 7 months after

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. Seven months after the federal government approved the...

Gbajabiamila: President team not worried by pecuniary politics

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 30,2023. The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ex-presidential candidate, NADECO congratulate Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 30,2023. The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has congratulated President...

Kogi youths to Tinubu, INEC: Make our votes count

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 30,2023. A cross section of youths from Kogi State...

FG yet to pay N79.3bn peculiar allowance 7 months after

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 30,2023. Seven months after the federal government approved the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights