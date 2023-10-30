Menu
Gbajabiamila: President team not worried by pecuniary politics

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 30,2023.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his strong team will deliver without distractions.

The assurance came after media reports suggested that his days as the Chief of Staff might be numbered following allegations that he had been trading off appointments in the government of President Tinubu to the highest bidder.

The report said there was a growing outcry among Tinubu’s loyalists who were bent on making sure he was eased out of the Presidential Villa for allegedly replacing most names approved by the President for appointments as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But in a post yesterday on X formerly known as Twitter, Gbajabiamila on his handle @femigbaja said “Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus.”

He added that the administration had “A critical assignment to deliver and our objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters.

Last Thursday, the SC gave the Renewed Hope agenda a stable platform to deliver good governance to Nigerians. Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus. We have a critical assignment to deliver and our objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters. Nigerians can rest assured that the president and his strong team will deliver without distractions,” the post read.(www.naija247news.com)

 

