FUTMinna Lecturer Found Dead with Throat Slit in Tragic Incident

Dr. (Mrs) Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat, a lecturer from the Department of Biochemistry at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State, was tragically found murdered in her residence in the Gbaiko Area of the town.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) at the school, Professor Gbolahan Bolarin, confirmed this devastating incident to Channels Television. Professor Bolarin revealed that Dr. Sherifat’s body was discovered on a Sunday morning when her church members visited her home after she did not attend the church service.

According to local residents, they had to force open the door to her house, and that’s when they found her lifeless body in a pool of blood with her throat brutally slit. Knives were found beside her, indicating a gruesome crime scene. The authorities later transported her body to the mortuary.

The spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, stated that more information regarding this distressing incident would be shared in due course.

Tragically, the late university teacher’s husband, who was also a professor at the same school, had already passed away. Additionally, it was reported that she had laid off her female house help just the day before her untimely demise.