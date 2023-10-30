Menu
Politics & Govt News

FG yet to pay N79.3bn peculiar allowance 7 months after

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 30,2023.

Seven months after the federal government approved the peculiar allowance for staff on the Consolidated Public Service Structure (CONPSS), its payment is being delayed due to a lack of supplementary budget, findings by Naija247News have shown.

CONPSS applies to all staff of federal ministries, extra-ministerial offices and agencies formerly operating the Harmonised Public Service Structure (HAPSS).

A total of 144,766 federal civil servants under the consolidated public service structure are expected to benefit from the peculiar allowance which is 40 percent of annual consolidated salary.  The government had approved the peculiar allowance with a view to cushioning the effect of the rising inflation, increase in transportation fares and electricity tariffs, on civil servants.

The approval was to take effect from January 1; while the estimated sum of N79,373,340,959.00 per annum was required to implement it.  The approval for the peculiar allowance was conveyed by the head of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, in a memo addressed to the immediate past Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

In the memo seen by Naija247News Ekpo had said: “I refer to my letter no. SWC/S/04/S, 651/11/271 dated 24th of February, 2023, and the conclusions of the 11th meeting of the Presidential Committee on Salaries held on 7th of March, 2023 on the above-mentioned subject and convey approval for the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning to implement the peculiar allowance attached herewith for staff on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure.”  “This approval takes effect from 1st of January, 2023, and the estimated sum of seventy-nine billion, three hundred and seventy-three million, three hundred and forty thousand, nine hundred and fifty-nine Naira (N79,373,340,959.00) per annum required to implement it for the 144,766 staff on CONPSS will be funded from the treasury.”

Although the memo indicated that the commission would periodically monitor the implementation of the approval, findings by Daily Trust revealed that only a few agencies on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), including the Federal Character Commission (FCC), the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Ministry of Education, were paid through the Ministry of Finance; while those on statutory transfers are yet to be paid.

The ITF is not on the IPPIS, but was said to have worked out modalities to pay the peculiar allowance, it was gathered.  The agencies yet to pay the peculiar allowance are the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the National Judicial Council (NJC), the National Assembly Service Commission, (NASC), the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).  Findings at the Judicial Service Commission showed that the leadership of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had reached a mutual understanding for the payment of the 40 percent peculiar allowance for all federal courts and institutions.  It was learnt that JUSUN had issued the government an ultimatum that will end

 

 

 

Gbajabiamila: President team not worried by pecuniary politics
Kogi youths to Tinubu, INEC: Make our votes count
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

