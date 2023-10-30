FBN Holdings Plc Records 159% Profit in Q3 2023

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

FBN Holdings Plc, parent company of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited published its third quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2023. The result shows significant growth in the Group’s top line and bottom line figures.

The financial institution achieved Gross Earnings of N1.08 trillion for the 9 months period, up by 97.69% from N547.24 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 159.22% to N236.4 billion from N91.2 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Big Elephant stands at N6.59. At the share price of N16.1, the P/E ratio of FBNH stands at 2.44x with earnings yield of 40.91%.

