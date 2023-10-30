Menu
Politics & Govt News

Ex-presidential candidate, NADECO congratulate Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 30,2023.

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory confirmation by the Supreme Court on 26 October 2023 on the election petitions filed by political opponents against his declared victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the February 2023 Presidential Election.  Similarly, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC and a former presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim has congratulated President Tinubu on the Supreme Court verdict while also urging him to now face the job of “rescuing Nigerians from the daily grim realities they face, with more seriousness”.

Leader of the coalition, Chief Ayo Opadokun, who said this in a statement on Sunday, also tasked President Tinubu on the implementation of the APC manifesto and the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s panel on governance reform.  “NADECO wishes to restate that even though our preference was for the Nigerian State to first organise the necessary and desirable return to federal constitutional governance upon which Nigeria secured her independence, we are gratified that the partisan politicians have locked horns, campaigned, contested, won and lost election and have exhausted all the legal remedies available for whatever redress they deemed fit in the circumstances of the elections.

Olawepo- Hashim urged President Tinubu to now face the job of “Rescuing Nigerians from the daily grim realities they face, with more seriousness”.

He also recalled that “Before and after election, we had counseled severally that the post -Buhari administration must be a government of national unity akin to the post-civil war cabinet of General Gowon, owing to the severe fracture of the polity and the horrendous damage to the economy.”

According to him, “Some people in their opinion after the election had dismissed the suggestion, arguing instead that what is needed is a government of ‘national competence’. The country is now impatiently waiting to see the ‘competence’ as the people’s welfare takes a turn for the worse.”

He emphasised that at this critical juncture in the nation’s history, “Important national responsibilities cannot be a gift for yes boys and girls at moments of severe national crises such as we are currently in.”

He also counseled that “The opposition party, which divided its rank into three and half during the build up to the 2023 election, has a job to do if it must be relevant to Nigeria’s immediate political future.”

Olawepo-Hashim maintained that “Nigeria demands more seriousness from all political leaders as the grim realities that Nigerians confront daily is not the occasion for pettiness and shoddiness.”(www.naija247news.com)

Kogi youths to Tinubu, INEC: Make our votes count
