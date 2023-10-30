Electric pole crushes suspected cable thief to death in Akwa Ibom

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as Ulim Amos Udo, met his tragic end while allegedly trying to steal electric cables in Udianga Enem village, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the electric pole fell with the suspected cable thief to the ground and crushed him to death.

A member of the youths’ vigilante group, Akpan Effiong Etuk, told newsmen on Sunday, October 29, 2023, that the deceased had been in the habit of stealing and robbing people of their valuables including livestock.

“The incident occurred at about 2:00am when the entire community people were already fast asleep,” Etuk said.

“When he climbed the pole, he had no premonition that due to heavy rain in recent times, the ground could be very soft for the pole to be firm enough to carry his weight

“At the top of the pole, in the process of trying to be very fast in cutting off the cables, he fell down with the collapsing concrete pole, which crashed and heavily injured him.

“His accomplices rushed to his compound, popularly called Ilung – Udoiyong, and alerted the parents, who rushed him to a local traditional bone-setter at Ikot Edet village, in the neighbouring Ukanafun LGA, but unfortunately he died, and was hurriedly buried on Saturday.” (www.naija247news.com).