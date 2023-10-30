Menu
CrimeWatch

“Catholic Priest Kidnapped by Gunmen in Taraba State”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

In a distressing incident, gunmen believed to be kidnappers have seized Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe in Taraba State.

The Communication Officer of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, John Jerome Laikei, verified the abduction through a formal statement. According to Fr. Laikei, the priest was taken from Saint Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu, in the Ibi Local Government Area of the state during the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2023.


The statement issued an appeal to the community to keep the priest in their thoughts and prayers for his safe and swift return.

The incident was also corroborated by Abdullahi Usman, the spokesperson of the state Police Command.

