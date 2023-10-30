Menu
Bandits Kill one, abducts Catholic priest, Monarch, others in Zamfara, Taraba

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits suspected to be kidnappers over the weekend invaded the Yashi community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, LGA, of Zamfara State, killed one person, abducted the traditional ruler in the community and four others.

A member of the state House of Assembly representing the area, Hon Hamisu Faru, said the bandits attacked the community on Friday night at about 3 am, killed a local and went away with five individuals including the traditional ruler.

He said, “The security agents are making efforts to rescue the district head and the other five persons.”

The bandits also denied the villagers access to their farms and could not be able to harvest crops.

Priest of St. Ann’s Catholic Parish, Sarkin Kudu, in Ibi LGA, Taraba State, Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The catholic priest was abducted on Saturday at the Reverend Fathers rectory of the parish.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein who said this in a statement by the Communications Director of the Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr. John Jerome Laikei, also solicited prayers from members of the public for the abducted Priest’s safe return.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

