ASUU

ASUU Distributes Relief Items to IDPs and Urges President Tinubu to Address Security Concerns

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

During a relief distribution event at Gidan Dawa and Babbar Ruga Camps in Katsina State, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called upon President Bola Tinubu to tackle the security challenges faced by Nigeria. The event, which saw the distribution of essential items like rice, beans, spaghetti, groundnut oil, salt, and seasoning to 320 internally displaced persons (IDPs), was attended by ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, represented by Dr. Lawwali Alkali Argungu, ASUU’s National Resource Person.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of IDPs in the country, Dr. Argungu highlighted ASUU’s commitment to addressing the security issues plaguing the nation. He also expressed disappointment with the previous administration’s inability to effectively address insecurity and called on President Tinubu to take action, particularly in the area of security.

ASUU’s involvement with IDPs has been an ongoing program aimed at assisting vulnerable groups. The union considers IDPs as a significant manifestation of the country’s leadership challenges and is determined to contribute to resolving these issues, especially in the context of security.

Dr. Argungu emphasized the need for IDPs to return to their original homes, farm, and settle there as a key indicator of improved security. He praised the commitment of Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda in addressing the situation and urged him to continue efforts to resettle IDPs, allowing them to regain stability in their home environments.

